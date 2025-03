Man Charged In Whangārei Homicide

Whangārei Police have charged a man in relation to a homicide in the city yesterday.

Emergency services were called to a Norfolk Street property yesterday evening, where a man had died.

Another man, known to the victim, was arrested at the property and has now been charged with murder.

The 53-year-old is due to appear in Whangārei District Court tomorrow.

A scene examination is ongoing at the property.

