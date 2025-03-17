ORC Advances Air Quality Strategy For A Healthier Future

Inversion layer above Alexandra. (Photo/ ORC files)

Otago Regional Council is moving forward with a refined approach to air quality management, guided by community engagement and scientific modelling.

Decisions will be made on key strategies for a path toward cleaner air in Otago at this Wednesday’s Council meeting, in Queenstown, says ORC’s General Manager Planning and Transport, Anita Dawe.

“Air quality is a vital issue for our region’s health and well-being and is an area where I think we can make a real difference.”

ORC policy and strategy staff have been working with the science team as well as science consultant Dr Emily Wilton to assess what is happening under the current air plan rules and what some potential approaches or actions could achieve over the next 15 years.

Three options were presented to ORC’s Environmental Science and Policy Committee at a workshop on 20 February using a combination of potential actions in monitored towns across Otago; Arrowtown, Alexandra, Clyde, Cromwell, Milton and Mosgiel.

These options focussed only on emissions from home heating and outdoor burning — where the greatest gains in air quality can be made — and were designed to identify the level of Council’s ambition, Ms Dawe says.

The three options:

1) Continue the current air quality management measures; resulting in an 18% improvement in air quality in monitored towns by 2040 however not meeting the National Environment Standards for Air Quality (NESAQ).

2) Take actions to meet the National Environment Standards for Air Quality for PM10; resulting in a 42% improvement in air quality in monitored towns by 2040.

3) Decide to meet (slightly higher standards of) World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines for PM2.5; resulting in a 49% improvement in air quality in monitored towns by 2040.

Based on feedback from the committee workshop, the three options have been finetuned for Councillors to consider at Wednesday’s meeting, weighing up factors such as health benefits, regulatory feasibility, financial impacts, and community acceptance, before deciding how to proceed.

“The outcome will shape the development of the region’s Air Quality Strategy and a new Air Plan, ensuring a long-term, sustainable approach to improving air quality across Otago,” Ms Dawe says.

Science-based modelling

Scientific analysis confirms that particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) from home heating remains the primary air quality challenge in Otago’s urban areas. Modelling has been used to assess potential approaches or measures, including:

A gradual phase-out of non-compliant burners, encouraging replacement with ultra-low-emission burners* (ULEBs) or alternative heating sources.

Enhanced outdoor burning controls, introducing seasonal or location-based restrictions to reduce impacts on urban air quality.

Expanding education and compliance initiatives, such as a "smoky chimney" monitoring to promote cleaner burning practices.

Ms Dawe says estimates suggest that a combination of phasing out older burners, improving outdoor burning regulations, and educational initiatives to change burning habits could achieve up to a 49% reduction in fine particulate pollution, significantly improving air quality and public health.

The workshop outlining the modelling, options and potential actions that could lead to achieving National Environment Standards for Air Quality for PM10 and World Health Organisation guidelines for PM2.5 can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AigrbhM0aE&t=4401s

*An ultra-low emission burner (ULEB) is the cleanest type of wood burner and must meet an emissions standard of 38 milligrams per megajoule or emit less than 0.5 grams of total suspended particulate per kg of fuel burned and have a thermal efficiency of 65% or greater.

Community and stakeholder engagement

Between July and September 2024, ORC engaged with more than 500 people, including survey respondents, through public drop-in sessions and discussions with key stakeholders, such as local communities, industry representatives, and primary sector groups.

Key findings from the engagement process include:

Approximately half of respondents identified poor air quality as a concern in their area, with strong support for action to improve conditions, particularly in urban areas like Dunedin and Queenstown Lakes.

Home heating, particularly from older solid-fuel burners, was identified as a leading contributor, followed by outdoor burning and vehicle emissions.

There was majority support for phasing out high-emission burners and banning coal burning, while respondents favoured incentives and education over outright restrictions on home heating.

Managing outdoor burning was more divisive, particularly among rural stakeholders.

Ms Dawe says ORC remains committed to working collaboratively with the community, industry, and government partners to develop practical solutions that enhance the region’s air quality while considering economic and social impacts.

