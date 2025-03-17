Public's Help Sought After Serious Miramar Incidents

Police are seeking the public’s help following two serious incidents in Miramar overnight.

At 2am, Police were called to a Darlington Road address, where the occupants found an intruder inside their home. One occupant received minor injuries following an altercation with the suspect, who fled before Police arrived. Three other occupants at the address were unharmed.

A police dog unit tracked the intruder north of the bus turnaround for several hundred metres until the trail was lost.

About 2.30am, Police on patrol found a person unconscious and critically injured near the intersection of Camperdown Road and Totara Road. The victim was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

We are making a number of enquiries into both of these incidents and are working to determine whether they are linked. There will be a visible Police presence in the area while we carry out this work and speak with residents.

We would like to hear from anyone with information that may help our enquiries.

It is possible the intruder has gone to other addresses in the immediate area. Police are asking that residents on upper Darlington Road (north of Camperdown Road), and residents near the intersection of Camperdown Road and Totara Road to report any unusual or suspicious activity overnight.

We are also asking residents to check their sections and yards for any items that may have been stolen or discarded by the offender, described as a tall man of thin, athletic build, wearing a white cap.

Also of interest, is any CCTV that may assist the investigation.

If you can help, please make a report via 105, referencing the case number 250317/6324.

