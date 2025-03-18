Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Christchurch Assault: Youth Faces Further Charges

Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 8:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons:

Serious charges have been filed against a 16-year-old Christchurch boy accused of an assault that left a woman in critical condition in February.

The victim was found seriously injured at the Richmond Village Green on Stanmore Road on 5 February and the teen was arrested and charged on 28 February.

On Friday, Police filed further charges against him, relating to serious violent sexual offending. He appeared in the Christchurch Youth Court that day and has been remanded in custody.

The accused is scheduled to reappear in the Christchurch Youth Court in early April.

The victim is slowly recovering from a significant head injury and is still receiving treatment as part of her long road to recovery. We are continuing to provide her with support and update her about developments in this case.

We would like to thank the members of the public who have come forward with information and allowed us to get to this point.

© Scoop Media

