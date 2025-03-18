Staff Consultation Begins, As DIA Enters Final Stage Of Organisational Change

The Department of Internal Affairs has today invited staff feedback as it enters the second and final phase of its organisational change programme.

It is proposed to disestablish 180 positions and create 116 new positions, meaning a proposed net reduction of 64 jobs

“Restructures are never easy, and the Department has been in the process of change for some time, so I would like to thank our staff for their continued hard work,” says the Secretary for Internal Affairs Paul James.

“Despite the challenges, our goal remains the same. I want to improve efficiency and reduce costs, while still delivering for the communities and Ministers we serve. To do this, we must organise our work in a way that reduces management layers and minimises duplication of work in different areas of the organisation.

“I would add some comfort for staff that I am not expecting further change of this nature and scale once this second phase has been completed,” Paul James said.

Today’s announcement follows the first phase of organisational change, introduced last year, which created five new branches, led by five Deputy Secretaries.

Consultation closes on 15 April. Final decisions are expected to be announced in early June 2025.

Meanwhile, plans to create closer collaboration between National Library and Archives New Zealand are continuing as a separate organisational change programme. Final decisions about this new way of working are due to be announced on 27 March.

