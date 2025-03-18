Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter’s 33.9% Increase In Life Saving Missions

2025 is off to a busy start for the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter, with 21 more missions completed compared to this time last year! That’s a 33.9% increase in life-saving missions for January and February this year.

The month of February was a busy month for the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter crew, who carried out 47 life-saving missions across the Manawatu and Whanganui regions. The crew's diverse range of missions included 10 inter-hospital transfers, 6 medical emergencies, 18 rural or farm-related incidents, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and 9 miscellaneous missions.

Notably, the crew's hotspots included areas such as Levin, Himatangi Beach, Arapuke Forest Park, and more. With 38% of the total missions being in remote/rural locations, the rescue helicopter crew provided life-saving care in time critical situations.

The month started off with the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Reikorangi for a male who sustained injuries to his lower leg. The patient was treated on scene for approximately 25 minutes by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment. From Reikorangi to Palmerston North Hospital there was a flight time of about 20 minutes.

On Tuesday morning, February 4th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Palmerston North Hospital for a male who was experiencing a potentially serious medical event. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday morning, February 6th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Halcombe for a female who sustained serious injuries after a fall. The patient was stabilised on scene for roughly 50 minutes before being flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment. The flight time from Halcombe to Palmerston North Hospital was approximately 10 minutes.

On Friday, February 7th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was especially busy, being tasked to four life-saving missions. One involving a male who had sustained critical injuries following a motor vehicle accident (MVA) in Apiti. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic for approximately 50 minutes before being airlifted to Wellington Hospital for further medical treatment.

On Wednesday afternoon, February 12th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Whanganui Hospital for a male who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was swiftly airlifted to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, February 13th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Martinborough for a male who sustained significant injuries following a motor vehicle accident involving a car vs bike. The rescue helicopter crew were at the scene within 30 minutes of being dispatched and treated the patient on scene for approximately an hour before airlifting the patient to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday, February 16th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Arapuke Forrest Park to separate times for females who had sustained injuries following falls while mountain biking. One was rescued in the afternoon and treated on scene for approximately 25 minutes before being flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment. The other was rescued in the evening and was treated on scene for approximately 15 minutes by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic before being flown to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment. The flight time from Arapuke Forrest Park to Palmerston North Hospital was less than 10 minutes.

On Wednesday afternoon, February 19th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter crew were dispatched to a female who was involved in a vehicle accident near Raetihi. The patient sustained injuries and was treated on scene for approximately 45 minutes before being transported to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, February 22nd, the rescue helicopter crew were dispatched to Himatangi Beach for a male who sustained significant injuries following a motor vehicle incident. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic for approximately 35 minutes before being airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday morning, February 25th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Greytown for a female who was in critical condition. The patient was treated on scene for approximately 25 minutes before being flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, February 27th, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Palmerston North Hospital for a male who was experiencing a serious cardiac event. The patient was flown to Wellington Hospital to receive further medical treatment.

The month ended with the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter being tasked to Whanganui Hospital for a male who was suffering from a serious cardiac medical event. The patient was airlifted to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

