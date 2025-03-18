Five Arrests Following Tikipunga Aggravated Robberies

Five people have been arrested following an aggravated robbery and attempted burglary in Whangārei this morning.

At about 6am Police received a report of an attempted break-in at a service station on Tarewa Road followed, by another report of a group of people breaking into a premise (service station) on Kiripaka Road at about 6.15am.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Cooper, Whangārei CIB, says cash, cigarettes and vapes were targeted before the offenders fled in two vehicles.

Both vehicles were quickly located abandoned in Aratiatia and Rerewai Place and towed for forensic examination.

“Enquiries have led us to execute a search warrant at an address on Pebble Beach Road where two people were taken into custody without incident. “Some of the stolen property has been recovered from the address.”

Detective Sergeant Cooper says CCTV also assisted in Police stopping a vehicle of interest nearby, where another three people were arrested.

“A search of the vehicle has also located some of the stolen goods and cash.

“This was a quick response by our teams, ensuring our community knows we are dedicated to holding offenders to account for these crimes.

“I hope the Tikipunga and wider Whangārei community feels reassured by these arrests.”

Five people, aged 15 and 16, will appear in the Whangārei Youth Court charged with unlawful gets into motor vehicle, attempted burglary and aggravated robbery.

