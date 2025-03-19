Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Whakamānawa Ā Taiao - Environmental Awards Close Soon

Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 1:48 pm
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

Time is running out to apply for the sixth Northland Regional Council Whakamānawa ā Taiao - Environmental Awards, which recognise individuals, groups and organisations helping to protect and improve Northland’s environment.

The Environmental Awards helps tell the story of the environmental work happening in Northland and shows that collectively we are making a difference. Entries close Sunday 30 March.

Award categories include:

  • Environmental action in the community
  • Environmental action to protect native life
  • Environmental action in water quality improvement
  • Environmental action in education
  • Environmental leadership
  • Youth environmental leader
  • Kaitiakitanga
  • Environmental action in business
  • Environmental action to address climate change

People interested in learning more about the awards - including previous winners - can visit: awards.nrc.govt.nz

Wānanga Waiora

The second Wānanga Waiora will be held at Waitangi Treaty Grounds on Wednesday March 26, bringing together about 200 people including tangata whenua and representatives from local government, central government agencies and various organisations to inform and raise awareness of water-related reforms, implementation work programmes and policy developments. Tickets have now sold out.

