Whakamānawa Ā Taiao - Environmental Awards Close Soon

Time is running out to apply for the sixth Northland Regional Council Whakamānawa ā Taiao - Environmental Awards, which recognise individuals, groups and organisations helping to protect and improve Northland’s environment.

The Environmental Awards helps tell the story of the environmental work happening in Northland and shows that collectively we are making a difference. Entries close Sunday 30 March.

Award categories include:

Environmental action in the community

Environmental action to protect native life

Environmental action in water quality improvement

Environmental action in education

Environmental leadership

Youth environmental leader

Kaitiakitanga

Environmental action in business

Environmental action to address climate change

People interested in learning more about the awards - including previous winners - can visit: awards.nrc.govt.nz

Wānanga Waiora

The second Wānanga Waiora will be held at Waitangi Treaty Grounds on Wednesday March 26, bringing together about 200 people including tangata whenua and representatives from local government, central government agencies and various organisations to inform and raise awareness of water-related reforms, implementation work programmes and policy developments. Tickets have now sold out.

