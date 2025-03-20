Council Reshuffles Roles Following Councillor Mark Donovan's Resignation

Hamilton City Council has today decided to address the vacancy left by Councillor Mark Donovan’s resignation by redistributing the responsibilities amongst councillors.

Councillor Donovan resigned last week as East Ward Councillor, effective immediately. The resignation does not automatically trigger a by-election as it falls within 12 months of the local government elections this October.

Council acknowledged the resignation of Councillor Donovan and decided not to fill the vacancy left by his departure, instead reassigning roles.

Council has appointed Councillor Maria Huata as the new Deputy Chair of the Economic Development Committee, Councillor Louise Hutt as the Chair of the Regulatory and Hearings Committee, Councillor Emma Pike as the Chair of the Traffic, Speed Limit and Road Closure Hearings Panel, and the Chair of the Dog Control Hearings Panel. Additionally, Councillor Louise Hutt will join the Strategic Risk and Assurance Committee.

Mayor Paula Southgate said Council is seeking to maintain continuity and stability, given there is only seven months until the election, and a campaigning period in the middle.

“We are committed to ensuring that Council continues to function effectively and that the needs of our community are met during this transition. These appointments will ensure continuity of essential functions and services, until the community elects its next council.

“I want to thank Councillor Donovan for his collegiality and hard work representing Hamilton for almost four years as an elected member of Hamilton City Council, including two as the city’s Sports Ambassador, and close to a term as Chair of Regulatory and Hearings and Deputy Chair of Economic Development,” Southgate said.

For more information, go to the Hamilton City Council website: hamilton.govt.nz/your-council

