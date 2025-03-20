Name Release – Homicide, Whangārei

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died following a homicide in Whangārei on 15 March.

He was Toby Mike Adams, 62, of Whangārei.

We extend our sympathies to his family and friends at this challenging time.

The 53-year-old man charged with Mr Adam’s murder has been remanded in custody and will appear in Whangārei High Court on 4 April.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

