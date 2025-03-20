Name Release – Homicide, Whangārei
Thursday, 20 March 2025, 3:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to release the name of the
man who died following a homicide in Whangārei on 15
March.
He was Toby Mike Adams, 62, of
Whangārei.
We extend our sympathies to his family and
friends at this challenging time.
The 53-year-old man
charged with Mr Adam’s murder has been remanded in custody
and will appear in Whangārei High Court on 4
April.
