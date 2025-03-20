Empowering Women In Construction In Te Tau Ihu

The National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) is celebrating the successful launch of NAWIC Te Tau Ihu, a new chapter dedicated to supporting and connecting women in construction across the Nelson, Tasman, and Marlborough regions.

The launch events, held in Blenheim and Nelson, were well attended, bringing together wāhine from across the industry to network, share ideas, and shape the future of the chapter.

Co-chaired by Angela Zalewski-Guest and Priyani de Silva-Currie MNZM, NAWIC Te Tau Ihu aims to build a strong, visible community for women in construction, ensuring they feel connected and supported in their careers.

“There are so many women in construction here, but we often work in our own corners of the industry,” says Angela. “This chapter is about bringing us together, fostering connections, and creating a sense of belonging.”

The new chapter will provide:

· Social and networking events

· Site visits

· Inspirational talks from women thriving in the industry

· Advocacy to ensure an equitable construction sector where women are empowered

“The construction industry needs more women, and we’re here to show that we belong,” says Priyani. “Diversity and inclusion are at the heart of NAWIC’s mission, and this chapter will help drive change and create new opportunities for wāhine in the industry.”

The enthusiastic response from attendees signals strong demand for greater visibility, collaboration, and professional support for women in construction across Te Tau Ihu.

What’s Next?

NAWIC Te Tau Ihu is planning a full calendar of events, with opportunities for networking, professional development, and industry engagement.

Local businesses and industry leaders are encouraged to support the chapter by spreading the word, attending events, and engaging with its initiatives.

Looking ahead, in five years, NAWIC Te Tau Ihu envisions a thriving community of women in construction, built on strong friendships, professional networks, and deep industry connections. Through collaboration and increased visibility, the chapter aims to strengthen the presence of wāhine across all sectors of construction in Te Tau Ihu.

