Police Renew Appeal For Information About Missing Man Stephen Ryan

Friday, 21 March 2025, 8:10 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Stephen Ryan (Photo/Supplied)

Police are renewing the appeal for anyone with information about missing man Stephen Ryan, as the two-year anniversary of his disappearance approaches.

Manawatū Police received a report in late March 2023 that Stephen was missing.

He was last seen on the evening of Tuesday 28 March after he was dropped off at an address in Feilding.

The then-40-year-old was wearing a red cap, white singlet, blue track pants and jandals.

Since that time, no credible sightings of Stephen have been reported, and there have been few investigative leads available for Police to follow up.

Detective Sergeant Joe Salisbury says Police are hoping there is someone who has information about what happened to Stephen.

“It’s incredibly frustrating, not to mention heartbreaking, for Stephen’s family not to know what has happened to him.

“Police have continually reviewed this matter and followed up any available avenues of enquiry, and we still very much want to solve this for Stephen’s family.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police via 105, either over the phone or online.

Please quote reference number 230330/7365.

© Scoop Media

