New Navigation Safety Bylaw 2025 Adopted In Queenstown Lakes District

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has given the green light to the new Navigation Safety Bylaw 2025 / Te Ture ā-Rohe mō te Haumaru Whakatere 2025, reinforcing its commitment to keeping the district’s lakes, rivers, and waterways safe for everyone to enjoy.

Councillors approved the new bylaw at yesterday’s Council meeting, with the new rules coming into effect immediately. Shaped by community input, the bylaw balances navigation safety and diverse waterway use.

Hearings panel Chair, Deputy Mayor Quentin Smith, says Council worked hard to get the balance right for all waterways users and thanks submitters for their constructive feedback.

“The panel heard from a diverse range of waterways users, including jetboaters and lake swimmers, whose insights helped shape the new bylaw. Through the process the panel aimed to balance safety and accessibility for all water users, maintaining and improving many ski lanes for better functionality and safety. While not prohibiting jumping off the Albert Town Bridge, we have introduced upstream and downstream vessel passage lanes, and new rules for vessel identification and communication devices.

“With growing resident and visitor numbers, the panel believes these measures, alongside education, will enhance safety without being overly restrictive.”

QLDC’s Waterways Regulatory Services Manager, Craig Fahey, highlights that the district’s lakes and rivers are constantly evolving, both in the volume of use and in the diverse interests of those who enjoy them. As recreational activities grow and change, so too must the regulations that ensure safety and fairness for all.

“We encourage all water users to become familiar with the updates to the newly adopted bylaw, ensuring they are informed and prepared. By understanding these changes, we can all do our part to keep our waterways safe, enjoyable, and accessible for everyone who loves being out on the water.”

The adoption of the bylaw marks the culmination of a comprehensive consultation process, which included a series of public meetings in September last year, a submission period in October, and subsequent hearings and deliberations.

The Navigation Safety Bylaw 2025 introduces key updates to enhance safety and improve the experience for all water users. These include changes to a number of ski lanes, which provide highly valued recreational opportunities. Following community engagement, several ski lanes originally proposed for removal will be retained. Maps showing the location and size of all ski lanes can be found in Schedule 1 of the bylaw.

A rule has been introduced requiring the carriage of communication devices to enhance safety on waterways, as well as new vessel registration requirements to improve identification and accountability on the district’s waterways. Adjustments have been made to better manage high-use areas like the Kawarau Dam high-speed access lanes.

The bylaw establishes designated upstream/downstream vessel passage lanes at the Albert Town bridge to reduce conflicts between swimmers and powered vessels on the Clutha River / Mata-Au. The bylaw also sets out a new framework to manage temporary events on the water.

With the bylaw now in place, locals and visitors alike can continue to enjoy Queenstown Lakes' world-class waterways with confidence. New signage and educational materials addressing the changes will be rolled out over the coming months.

For more information on the Navigation Safety Bylaw 2025 and its implementation, including a copy of the final bylaw and key details, visit www.qldc.govt.nz/bylaws or contact your local Council office.

© Scoop Media

