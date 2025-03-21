QLDC User Fees And Charges Now Open For Submissions

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is inviting submissions on the proposed User Fees and Charges for the 2025/2026 financial year. The consultation was approved at the Council meeting on Thursday, and the proposal is now open for public feedback from 21 March to 30 April 2025.

QLDC delivers a range of user-pays services across the district, with fees and charges associated with these services helping offset costs for users who directly benefit, reducing the financial burden on ratepayers.

QLDC Assurance, Finance and Risk General Manager Katherine Harbrow said that it is essential that user fees and charges remain current and accurately reflect the cost of delivering services to the community.

"If user fees and charges don’t keep up with costs, the extra has to come from everyone’s rates. By adjusting fees, we can keep things fair, making sure the cost is shared in a way that makes sense for everyone,” she said.

While fees are generally adjusted annually in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to prevent larger increases in future years, as part of the review, QLDC has taken a different approach to fee increases in five key areas:

· Planning and development

· Sports and recreation

· Parking

· Wānaka Airport parking and landing fees

· Dog registration

The reasons for the specific changes in these five areas are detailed in the draft Statement of Proposal and fee schedule available for public consultation.

Typically consulted through the Long Term Plan (LTP) or Annual Plan, the fees are being considered separately this year. In February 2025, Council opted for informal engagement on the 2025/2026 Annual Plan due to the minimal changes from year two of the 2024-2034 LTP. A standalone consultation ensures fees are set before the new financial year on 1 July 2025.

In 2023/2024, user fees brought in $42.7 million, making up 21% of QLDC’s total $202.3 million revenue. For 2025/2026, the Council expects revenue from user fees to increase by about $2.45 million due to the proposed changes, which is less than 0.9% of the projected revenue for that year.

Councillors Lyal Cocks, Lisa Guy, and Gavin Bartlett will review public submissions and make recommendations on the 2025/2026 user fees and charges. The Council will hear submissions at a meeting on 27 May 2025, with an announcement of the outcome of the consultation process and hearing panel considered by full Council on 26 June 2025.

