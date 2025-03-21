Waitangi Regional Park Celebrates Triple Milestone: Symbolic Pou Unveiled, Equinox Honoured, And New Facilities Opened

Piripi Smith speaking this morning at the dawn karakia at Waitangi Regional Park (Photo/Supplied)

At dawn this morning, Waitangi Regional Park marked three major milestones with a special karakia hosted by Ātea a Rangi Educational Trust and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) to celebrate the unveiling of a striking carved pou, the arrival of the equinox itself, and the long-awaited opening of the park’s new bathroom block.

A Hawke’s Bay taonga

Stretching for 5km along the coast between Awatoto and Haumoana, Waitangi Regional Park isa landscape rich in history and meaning. The 300-hectare park connects the Tukituki, Ngaruroro, and Tūtaekurī Rivers with the Karamū Stream-Te Awa o Mokotūāraro (formerly Clive River) and the region’s coastal reserves. It is a taonga for Hawke’s Bay, embodying the stories of the land, waterways, and people who have shaped it.

The new 3.5 metre high pou, carved by Nathan Foote, joins the Park’s renowned 32-pou Ātea a Rangi Star Compass. It stands at a wāhi tapū (sacred site), marking an urupā(cemetery) dating back to the early and mid-1800s. Its shape – an upturned waka hull – echoes a traditional Māori symbol for places of significance. The carving and installation of the new pou was funded by a grant from the Eastern & Central Community Trust (ECCT).

The Ātea a Rangi Educational Trust, which administers and maintains the Star Compass, will act as kaitiaki of the new pou in partnership with HBRC.

HBRC Chair Hinewai Ormsby said the council's longstanding collaboration with the Trust has led to many positive enhancements in the park.

“Waitangi Regional Park is an important and culturally significant area, and we will continue to invest and support initiatives such as these to create a beautiful space for whānau and friends to gather and experience. We are also grateful to ECCT for its support and for the Trust being the kaitiaki of this taonga.”

Ātea a Rangi Educational Trust regularly leads educational programmes, cultural events, and guided tours at the park, helping visitors understand traditional Māori navigation, environmental stewardship, and the deep cultural history of the site.

Director Piripi Smith says: “We have wanted to acknowledge this wahi tapū site since we first established the Ātea a Rangi, the pou maumahara is an acknowledgement to our tīpuna who lay there from the times of Te Awa Puni Pā.”

(Photo/Supplied)

Enhancing the visitor experience

The morning wasn’t just about symbolism – it was also about making the Park more welcoming and functional. The new bathroom block, located near the main car park, features two accessible toilets and will be a game-changer for the estimated 50,000 annual visitors. School groups, guided tours, and holidaymakers will now be able to extend their visits in comfort. The successful development and delivery of the new bathroom block was made possible by co-funding from HBRC and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment through its Tourism Infrastructure Fund.

HBRC Project Manager Lauren Simmonds said the new facilities were essential. “In order to maximise the full visitor experience, it was essential we provided bathroom facilities. The Park also plays host to major cultural events throughout the year including Matariki and Waitangi Day celebrations, which sees an increase in numbers, so the bathrooms are a welcome addition.”

Piripi Smith agrees. “The bathrooms are a great asset for the park, particularly for events and school visitors.”

From L to R: Josh Wilkie, Alexander Construction; Brent Scott, Citrus Studio; Lauren Simmonds, Project Manager HBRC;Hinewai Ormsby, Chair HBRC; Dr Nic Peet, CEO HBRC (Photo/Supplied)

Honouring the autumn equinox

The timing of today’s gathering held extra significance. The autumn equinox—a moment of perfect balance when the sun sits directly above the equator—symbolises change, reflection, and the deep connections between land, sky, and people. It was a fitting occasion to unveil a pou that embodies the enduring legacy of Waitangi Regional Park.

