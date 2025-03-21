NZVA Announces 2025 Veterinary Award Winners

Everyone from experienced veterinarians and young professionals, to the Wormwise programme and outstanding clinics, have been recognised in this year’s New Zealand Veterinary Association Te Pae Kīrehe (NZVA) awards.

NZVA Chief Executive Kevin Bryant congratulated all the recipients who represented teams and clinics across the country.

"We are delighted to announce the NZVA Award winners for 2025," he said. "Every year we are presented with an incredibly high calibre of nominees, which shows the high quality, standards, and professionalism of veterinarians here in Aotearoa."

"The winners all demonstrate excellence in the field of veterinary medicine. The awards recognise the significant accomplishments, exemplary leadership, and tireless commitment in our veterinary community."

The award winners are:

Community Engagement Award

The winner for 2025 is Story Vets (Anexa Veterinary Services). Launched in 2024, Story Vets is an educational kit for year 4-8 school pupils designed to help attract young people into the veterinary profession. The newly-established Community Engagement Award recognises individuals or organisations that have made outstanding contributions to community outreach and education related to animal health and welfare.

Veterinary Impact Award

This year, the NZVA Awards Committee presented two Veterinary Impact Awards. One went to Ginny Dodunski for significantly raising the profile of the Wormwise programme in her role as Production Manager. Neil Chesterton received the other award for his long career in the dairy industry, which has included a focus on cow lameness and behaviour. The Veterinary Impact Award is presented to individuals who have made a considerable positive impact for the veterinary profession.

Veterinary Business Excellence Award

The 2025 winner is Vet Services Hawke’s Bay (VSHB), which has earned a reputation as a supportive and visionary employer, consistently prioritising the professional wellbeing and development of their staff. The Veterinary Business Excellence Award recognises business excellence that supports employee wellbeing, workplace innovation, entrepreneurial flair, professional leadership and collaboration, and/or customer service in a way that reflects positively on the veterinary profession.

Environmental Sustainability Award

Lewis Griffiths (VetSalus) wins the Environmental Sustainability Award for VetSalus' role in promoting One Health and increasing the recognition of the critical connection between animal and human life and the environment. The Environmental Sustainability Award acknowledges leadership and/or collaboration to improve environmental sustainability.

Outstanding Service Award

The Committee presented Stephen Hopkinson with the Outstanding Service Award for his many hours of voluntary service to the profession. He has held numerous roles, including DCV Committee Member, DCV President, NZVA Board Member, and the inaugural Member Advisory Group Chair. The Outstanding Service Award recognises long and valued service to the NZVA, including individuals who go above and beyond for the betterment of the veterinary profession.

President's Award

The winner of the President’s Award for 2025 is Mark Bryan, who has had an extensive career dedicated to advancing veterinary science and animal welfare. He has volunteered 20 years’ service to the NZVA as a DCV Committee Member, Board Member and Antimicrobial Resistance Committee Chair. The President's Award recognises meritorious service to the veterinary profession in the broadest sense.

Young Veterinarian Award

The winner of the Young Veterinarian Award 2025 is Jordi Hoult, who provides mentorship across sectors and inspires young veterinarians and professionals to explore diverse career pathways. The Young Veterinarian Award honours individuals who have shown outstanding veterinary, communication, and leadership skills since graduating as a veterinarian.

The NZVA Awards will be presented at the award’s celebration dinner at Tākina Wellington Convention and Exhibition Centre on 5 June.

