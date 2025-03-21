Mount Maunganui Incident Response Notification

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) can confirm that surf lifeguards responded to two separate incidents at Mount Maunganui earlier today (21 March 2025).

At 12:23pm, Mount Maunganui Surf Club were advised of a female patient who had collapsed on Mount Maunganui, displaying cardiac symptoms. Lifeguards responded rapidly, driving a vehicle to the site of the patient who was already in the care of an off-duty doctor. Lifeguards initially assisted the doctor and ambulance paramedics, and then began coordinating the patient’s descent. Westpac Rescue Helicopter also responded, and after assessing whether the patient could be winched to the base of Mount Maunganui, instead winched a critical care medic to the site of the patient. The patient was transported on a stretcher to a Surf Life Saving vehicle, and still in the care of ambulance paramedics and a Westpac Rescue Helicopter critical care medic, was driven to Mount Maunganui Surf Club. The patient was passed into the care of a waiting ambulance at approximately 2:10pm, and was swiftly transported to Tauranga Hospital.

At 2:15pm, lifeguards received notice of a second patient at the summit of Mount Maunganui requiring medical attention. Lifeguards immediately departed for the summit and provided care to a male on arrival. At 2:40pm, the patient – assisted by lifeguards – began their descent. On arrival at the base of Mount Maunganui, lifeguards passed the patient into the care of a waiting ambulance.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

