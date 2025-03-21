Road Closed, SH30, Kopaki - Waikato
Friday, 21 March 2025, 8:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
SH30 is closed following a serious crash near Kopaki this
evening.
Emergency services were alerted to the crash
at around 6.55pm.
Three people have received critical
injuries and another person has received serious
injuries.
The road is closed between Kopaki and
Maraekowhai.
Motorists are advised to follow
diversions and expect
delays.
