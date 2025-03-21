Road Closed, SH30, Kopaki - Waikato

SH30 is closed following a serious crash near Kopaki this evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at around 6.55pm.

Three people have received critical injuries and another person has received serious injuries.

The road is closed between Kopaki and Maraekowhai.

Motorists are advised to follow diversions and expect delays.

