Fatal Crash, Linton

One person has died and another is in critical condition after a crash on Tennent Drive / SH 57, southwest of Linton.

The crash involving two vehicles happened around 10:10pm last night.

One person died at the scene, while another was airlifted to Wellington Hospital, where they remain.

The road was closed while a scene examination was conducted, and was reopened about 2:25am.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.

