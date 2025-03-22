Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fatal Incident, Tongariro National Park

Saturday, 22 March 2025, 7:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A rāhui is in place covering the Tongariro Crossing following the death of a
man today.

Around 12pm, a man in his 50s collapsed while traversing the Tongariro Crossing, sadly efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful and he passed away a short time later.

Senior Constable Barry Shepherd from Bay of Plenty Police Search and Rescue said Police would like to thank those who were walking on the track and rushed to the man’s assistance, including trained medical staff, you are a great group of people.

Police also extend their gratitude to our partner agency, the Department of Conservation, and tangata whenua, Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro, for their support and swift response during this difficult time.

“Police would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased, especially his family member who was with him at the time. This is an incredibly tough day for the family, and has had an impact on everyone involved,” Senior Constable Shepherd said.

Under the guidance and tikanga of Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro, a karakia has taken place alongside the man’s family member and everyone who assisted.

The Tongariro Crossing will be closed with the rāhui in place from today, and will reopen at 6am Wednesday 26 March. Members of the public are asked to consider alternative walking routes during this time.

The man’s death will be referred to the Coroner.

© Scoop Media

