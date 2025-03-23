Fatal Crash, Wellington

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on the Wellington motorway overnight.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 1, Kaiwharawhara about 11:30pm where two cars had collided in the northbound lane.

Sadly, the driver of the first vehicle was unable to be revived, and died at the scene.

The passenger from the first vehicle, and driver of the second, were both taken to Wellington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and a crash investigation is underway.

The motorway reopened about 3:45am.

