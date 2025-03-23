Police Appeal For Information Following Firearms Incident, Palmerston North

Acting Detective Sergeant Jo Gallon:

Police are appealing for information following a firearms incident where a man was arrested in West End, Palmerston North, yesterday afternoon.

Around 5:40pm Police responded to reports that a man had presented a firearm at members of the public and Police on Thompson Street, no shots were fired.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene with no injuries to members of the public or Police. He is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on Monday 24 March, on multiple charges in relation to the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what occurred. We know people recorded the incident on their phones, we are keen to view any footage obtained of the incident or male’s behaviour

If you videoed or witnessed the event, which occurred at the intersection of Ferguson and Thompson Street, Palmerston North. Please call 105 and provide file number 250323/8884.

