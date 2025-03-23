Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Appeal For Information Following Firearms Incident, Palmerston North

Sunday, 23 March 2025, 5:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Acting Detective Sergeant Jo Gallon:

Police are appealing for information following a firearms incident where a man was arrested in West End, Palmerston North, yesterday afternoon.

Around 5:40pm Police responded to reports that a man had presented a firearm at members of the public and Police on Thompson Street, no shots were fired.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at the scene with no injuries to members of the public or Police. He is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on Monday 24 March, on multiple charges in relation to the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what occurred. We know people recorded the incident on their phones, we are keen to view any footage obtained of the incident or male’s behaviour

If you videoed or witnessed the event, which occurred at the intersection of Ferguson and Thompson Street, Palmerston North. Please call 105 and provide file number 250323/8884.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 