Off-Duty Surf Lifeguard Leads Muriwai Beach Rescue

Photo/Supplied

An off-duty surf lifeguard, with the help of a local surfer, successfully undertook a mass rescue at Muriwai Beach on Sunday evening. Thanks to quick thinking, teamwork, and a swift community response, four swimmers caught in a rip were brought safely back to shore.

While enjoying Sunday evening on Muriwai Beach, Glenn Gowthorpe spotted two family groups caught in a rip and calling for help. The experienced off-duty surf lifeguard quickly grabbed a surfboard left behind on the beach and enlisted the help of a local dad who was giving his daughter a surf lesson nearby.

As he reached the water, Glenn asked another beachgoer to call 111, before he paddled out on the borrowed board toward the swimmers. As he reached the group, he secured one swimmer onto the surfboard, taking him to the local man, who had paddled out to assist. He then warned other family members who were trying to help to return to shore immediately, preventing them from becoming additional patients in the powerful rip.

One-by-one, Glenn brought the three remaining swimmers to safety. He then returned to retrieve the initial swimmer left with the local helper. He guided both the swimmer and the volunteer helper back to shore, where members of the public assisted with carrying the patient up the beach.

Meanwhile, emergency services arrived on the scene. The Muriwai Volunteer Fire Brigade (Fire and Emergency NZ) and the Muriwai First Response team from Hato Hone St John arrived to assist with medical care. Paramedics and first responders treated the patients on the beach. All four patients were transported to hospital by ambulance.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Glenn praised the community teamwork that prevented a tragedy and warned that swimmers need to take care on beaches such as Muriwai.

“Muriwai is a beautiful spot, but it is important that people understand both their own abilities and the risks of swimming at our west coast beaches.”

“With volunteer surf lifeguard patrols coming to a close in coming weeks, people with any doubts about their ability to spot a rip, assess the conditions or get themselves out of trouble in the water should choose to enjoy the beach from the safety of the sand.”

© Scoop Media

