RMA Reform Plans Are A Win For Common Sense Consenting

The Government’s announcement today of legislation to finally repeal and replace the Resource Management Act (RMA) is a long-overdue, much-needed win for New Zealand’s productivity. Taxpayers’ Union Spokesman, James Ross, said:

“The RMA has long been a bureaucrat’s dream and a developer’s nightmare. It’s been a lead weight around New Zealand’s neck — throttling housing, blocking infrastructure, jacking up costs and stifling growth.”

“This new system puts the right to use your own land back where it belongs — in the hands of the people who want to build and grow, not clipboard-wielding council officials or meddling neighbours from across town.”

“Councils will no longer be able to tie Kiwis up in red tape for wanting to build a deck or a granny flat. It’s a return to common sense, where resource management means managing actual resources — not micromanaging people’s lives.”

“This is the sort of bold, pro-growth reform New Zealand has been crying out for. This is a huge win for anyone who wants to spend less time filling out forms and more time laying down foundations.”

