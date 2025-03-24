Road Reopens, SH1, Taihape - Central

Gordon Campbell: On Israel’s Murderous Relapse, And Peters’ Sad Decline

In the past week, Israel has reverted to slaughtering civilians, starving children and welshing on the terms of the peace deal negotiated earlier this year. The IDF’s current offensive seems to be intended to render Gaza unlivable, preparatory (perhaps) to re-occupation by Israeli settlers. The short term demands for the release of all hostages without further concessions, is a signal that Israel has little or no interest in fulfilling the second phase of the original plan whereby (eventually) all of the hostages still alive would be released.