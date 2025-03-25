Dargaville Police Catch Up With Offenders

Five people face charges after Police intercepted a convoy of stolen vehicles travelling through Dargaville.

In the early hours of Sunday, a burglary occurred at a rural address near Mamaranui.

Whangārei-Kaipara Area Commander, Inspector Maria Nordstrom says three vehicles were stolen from the address at around 1am.

“These vehicles travelled in convoy south and into the Dargaville township, where one of our frontline staff members located them,” she says.

“All three vehicles failed to stop for the unit near River Road, before beginning to drive at excessive speeds.”

Police did not pursue the vehicles.

“Police soon came across one of these vehicles which had collided with a house on River Road, and the driver was attempting to run on foot before being apprehended by police.”

A second vehicle was located abandoned on State Highway 12 near Turiwiri.

“The third stolen vehicle carried on travelling south, where spikes were successfully deployed near Pūhoi,” Inspector Nordstrom says.

“Thanks to assistance from the Police Eagle helicopter and dog units, all four remaining offenders were quickly arrested.”

All five offenders have been charged with burglary and multiple counts of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Those arrested are aged between 14 and 16.

“I’d like to acknowledge the work of our Dargaville nightshift team who saw this matter to its conclusion holding all those offenders to account.”

