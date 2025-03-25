Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Large Pacific Earthquake Being Assessed

Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 3:11 pm
Press Release: National Emergency Management Agency

The National Emergency Management Agency has received notification of an earthquake with the following parameters:

The National Emergency Management Agency and GNS Science are currently assessing whether the earthquake has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand.

If a tsunami has been generated in this location it is not likely to arrive in New Zealand for at least 1 hour.

This National Advisory has been issued following a rapid assessment of preliminary earthquake information. The situation may change as more information becomes available. We will send an update when we have completed a further assessment. Updates will also be published on www.civildefence.govt.nz.

Only messages issued by the National Emergency Management Agency represent the official warning status for New Zealand.

