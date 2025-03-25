EDS Welcomes Closure Of The Inner Hauraki Gulf Rock Lobster Fishery

The Minister for Oceans and Fisheries has released his decision on sustainability measures for the ‘CRA 2’ fishery (rock lobster in the Hauraki Gulf/Bay of Plenty/Coromandel).

Significantly, he has decided to close the fishery in the inner Hauraki Gulf with a review after three years. The ban will apply to recreational and commercial harvest of rock lobster in waters from the southern boundary of the Cape Rodney-Okakari Point Marine Reserve to Port Jackson Bay, top of the Coromandel Peninsula.

The Minister has also decided to retain current catch settings for rock lobster in the CRA 2 area.

“It’s great to see Hon Minister Jones taking action to reduce fishing pressure on rock lobster populations in the inner Hauraki Gulf,” says EDS Chief Operating Officer Shay Schlaepfer.

“Long-term overfishing of rock lobster has contributed to a trophic cascade in CRA 2, where the depletion of rock lobster (and other key predators) has allowed kina to flourish and overgraze kelp on shallow reefs. This has driven the loss of kelp and formation of extensive kina barrens.

“There is strong evidence that rock lobster are critically depleted across shallow reefs in the inner Gulf and their recruitment may be constrained.

“Minister Jones’ decision reflects a welcome shift in management approach. A partial closure of this scale is unprecedented in New Zealand. Past decisions have primarily focused on catch adjustments, which fail to adequately consider the important role of rock lobster in maintaining healthy kelp forests.

“We consider that additional spatial controls would be warranted given urchin barrens are prevalent across the wider CRA 2 fishery. In these areas, proactive restoration tools should be enabled with appropriate conditions. However, closing the inner Gulf is a positive step in the right direction.

“It is important that the impacts of the closure are closely monitored. Key ecosystem metrics should be tracked, including urchin barren extent and the abundance and size distribution of rock lobster populations. Monitoring should be undertaken across the fishery to identify any adverse effects from displaced effort.

“We also need to put in place complementary measures to support recovery of rock lobster and kelp forests across the wider fishery. This includes additional area closures and a maximum legal-size limit to protect large rock lobster.

“Looking ahead, we need to develop a finer scale management approach for CRA 2 based on the best available scientific information” concluded Ms Schlaepfer.

