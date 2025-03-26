Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arrests Follow Burglary Report In St Heliers

Wednesday, 26 March 2025, 11:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Three arrests were made after a trio attempted to break into a St Heliers convenience store this morning.

Auckland City East Area Prevention Manager Inspector Rachel Dolheguy says a burglary was reported at 1am at the St Heliers Bay Road store.

“Three offenders were reported to be trying to break into the store and had kicked the door in,” she says.

“Units deployed into the St Heliers Village in response.”

The trio were located by the Police Air Support Unit walking on Tamaki Drive.

A 15-year-old male and two girls, aged 12 and 13, were taken into custody, Inspector Dolheguy says.

“Staff have since confirmed that the three young people had managed to steal anything, however the front door was damaged.

“The pair will be dealt with through Youth Aid around intentional damage.”

