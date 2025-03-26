Council Work On Track In 2025/26 Annual Plan Information Report

Masterton District Council has released an information report on its 2025/26 Annual Plan, setting out progress on work agreed in last year’s Long-Term Plan 2024-34.

The work programme that was agreed through the LTP is largely on track to be delivered in Year 2 of the plan.

The Council will finalise the Annual Plan in June, and Mayor Gary Caffell said good progress had been made on key projects including the extension and refurbishment of the library, extension of Waiata House, the new animal shelter, and the future of the Town Hall.

Rising costs have seen the planned roading programme for Year 2 of the LTP increasing by 19.2 per cent, or $1.9 million, and this had impacted projected rates, particularly in rural areas.

An average urban rates increase of between 5 per cent and 7 per cent is projected, with an average increase of 12.6 per cent projected for rural properties (12.1 per cent was projected in the LTP). The overall average rates increase is 7.8 per cent, up from the 7.0 per cent projected figure for Year 2 in the LTP.

Actual rates increases will depend on individual property valuations.

“The increase in roading costs is a major contributor to the projected rural rates,” the Mayor said.

“We know that will be hard news to hear, but the Council is committed to maintaining and improving our roading network, which is key to our rural community.

“And we are working with other Wairarapa councils to explore options to have those contributing more to the damage of our rural roads, such as intensive heavy vehicle operations, to also contribute more to the costs of maintaining them.”

Because there are no significant changes to what was planned for Year 2 of the LTP, the Council is not consulting on the 2025/26 Annual Plan, but welcomes feedback on our other consultation topics, outlined in the information document, including Local Water Done Well, which is currently underway.

The Annual Plan information report and draft budget for 2025/26 are available on the Council’s website.

