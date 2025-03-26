Tasman Police Appealing For Firearms As Investigation Continues Into Cold Case

Police investigating the murder of David John Robinson continue to make progress after new leads breathed renewed energy into the investigation.

The homicide investigation was launched on 28 December 1998 after David’s body was located on a remote West Coast beach near Ross.

For more than 25 years, the investigation has remained open but unresolved, prompting Police to review the case and, in mid-February this year, undertake further enquires.

Approximately two weeks before David’s body was located, mid-morning between 14 and 18 December, a single gunshot was heard by numerous people in the settlement of Kakapotahi.

Since the beginning of the initial investigation, Police have known David was shot once in the head with a .22 calibre firearm.

Detective Inspector Geoff Baber says Police have never located the firearm that was used to murder David. “As part of the reopened investigation, Police have received a number of .22 firearms from individuals who owned them in the Kakapotahi area in December 1998.

“We are now able to conduct forensic examinations on these firearms so we can rule out any not used in David’s murder.”

Police would like to hear from anyone else who owned a .22 firearm and was in the Kakapotahi area in 1998, or anyone who knew someone in the wider area who had such a firearm.

“For the purpose of our investigation, we ask for people to get in touch, let us know who may have these firearms now, and whether Police could take them temporarily for the purpose of conducting a forensic examination.

“We continue to appeal for anyone who may have owned, used, or had seen a green 4x4 vehicle around 1998 in the Kakapotahi area to please contact us.

“It is not too late to provide David’s family with answers – if you know something, we encourage you to come forward and speak with us.”

If you have information that could assist Police’s investigation, please email us via the Cold Case form on the New Zealand Police website, or call 105 and reference the case number 231129/2221.

