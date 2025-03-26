Young People Help Out At Riding For The Disabled

Young Tauranga people with disabilities are pitching in at Riding for the Disabled, keeping the grounds neat and tidy.

This week four young adults from Recreate are volunteering in the sunshine weeding the Sensory Trail - but some say they would rather be in the stables working around the horses. Recreate is a charitable trust empowering young people with disabilities, providing adventure, recreation, social, education and work-skills programmes.

Recreate group (Photo/Supplied)

Issac has competed in the national Special Olympics and makes a mean fudge, Andre has a paid job with Woolworths, Alice volunteers a few hours a week cleaning at Ōtumoetai College and volunteered last term at a child care centre, and Mikayla volunteers with Isaac at a charity shop in Greerton selling her beaded bracelets.

Every second week they’re out at RDA, helping out for a couple of hours. It’s giving them a sense of purpose and developing a variety of skills and social interaction, with each other and with those they volunteer for, says Recreate staff member Adam Barrett.

“They get a sense of accomplishment from their work, and build their skills as well as a social element. Alice volunteered through Recreate at a child care centre in Te Puna, and we’re hoping it may eventually lead to paid employment in early childhood as they were very impressed with her.”

Issac and Mikayla (Photo/Supplied)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

He says Mikayla wasn’t keen on horses to start with, but made a connection with one and now loves it.

The young people have a number of activities, including a midweek life skills session, weekend trips away and adventure camps. He’s just taken a group to National Park for whitewater rafting, caving and rock climbing.

Recreate’s Moxie arm provides purposeful work experience and employment training so young people with mild to moderate intellectual, physical or sensory disabilities can work towards making a meaningful community contribution.

RDA Volunteer Coordinator Angela O’Donnell says volunteers are the backbone of RDA.

“Without our volunteers we would be unable to ride 170 riders per week. They are the heart and soul of our organisation, which is reflected in the children’s smiles during our Therapeutic rides, Holiday Programmes and Riding School. We cannot thank them enough.”

© Scoop Media

