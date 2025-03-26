Update: Homicide Investigation, Christchurch

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells:

Police investigating the homicide of Tyrone Munns in Christchurch are seeking sightings of a vehicle of interest.

Mr Munns died on Sunday 9 March, after being located critically injured on Innes Road in Mairehau. Despite efforts to save him, he died at the scene.

The investigation team is now seeking sightings and information about a light-coloured people-mover that was in the area at the time.

If you saw this vehicle on Innes Road on the night of 9 March, please let us let us know. We would also like to hear from any motorists who have dashcam and travelled along Innes Road that night.

The vehicle was also sighted on Innes Road, between Philpotts Road and BP Mairehau on 9 March, between 9.15pm and 9.45pm, and appears to have different-coloured front and rear wheels.

We are continuing to follow a number of lines of enquiry to find the person or people responsible for Mr Munn’s death, and we urge anyone who can help to get in touch with us.

If you have information that could assist the investigations team, please contact Police online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 250310/9989.

Information can also be provided through Crime Stoppers online at crimestoppers-nz.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

