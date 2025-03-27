Infrastructure The Focus For Hutt City Council’s Draft Annual Plan

Hutt City Council’s 2025-26 draft Annual Plan is focused on delivering services, funding key projects and managing costs while keeping rates as affordable as possible.

Council agreed to reduce the proposed rates increase from 13.4% (after growth) in our Long-Term Plan, to 12.8% (after growth) in the draft Annual Plan. For an average residential home, this would equal around $9.06 more per week in rates.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says the tight economic environment was at the forefront of Council’s thinking.

"We are very aware that any rates increase at this time will be hard to manage given people are continuing to face financial pressures. Significant cost pressures also affect Council and we need to carefully manage these while building a better city for everyone."

Rising costs, reduced transport funding from central government and revenue challenges have required reprioritisation of spending to maintain financial sustainability.

"The Council remains focused on upgrading and maintaining critical infrastructure, particularly water services which make up around 53% of the proposed rates increase," Mayor Barry says.

With Lower Hutt’s population projected to reach 125,000 by 2033, the Council is taking steps to ensure the city can meet future demands while maintaining essential services and protecting the environment.

The draft Annual Plan follows the direction set in our Long Term Plan, keeping Council focused on its goals for Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai Lower Hutt.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

You can learn more and have your say by visiting hutt.city/draftannualplan from March 27 until April 27.

You can also use our online Rates Calculator to see how the plan impacts them at hutt.city/ratescalculator

© Scoop Media

