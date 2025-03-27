Shared E-Scooter Operations To Change In Tauranga

New Zealand-owned and operated shared micromobility company Flamingo is coming to Tauranga.

Tauranga City Council and current e-scooter license holder Beam Mobility have mutually agreed that Beam’s service will conclude at the end of March.

Council’s exclusive e-scooter license has been awarded to Flamingo and their bright pink e-scooters will be available for use, starting April 1.

Over the past 12 months, over 175,000 trips on shared e-scooters have travelled a distance of more than 317,000 kms across Tauranga.

Founded in 2018, Flamingo’s mission is to provide safe and sustainable transport options accessible to everyone. They currently operate in Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin, Palmerston North, Porirua and Waimakariri.

