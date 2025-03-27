Charges Laid Over Murupara Incident

A 55-year-old Whakatane man has been charged after allegedly breaking into Murupara’s Police Station yesterday.

About 6:45am, the man allegedly forced entry into the unmanned Police station by smashing a glass door. The Police Negotiation Team engaged with the man for several hours before he was arrested outside the station without further incident, just after 12pm.

He has been charged with committing burglary with a weapon, and intentional damage, and is expected to appear in the Rotorua District Court today, 27 March.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and further charges are possible. The station has been secured and repairs will begin as soon as possible.

As the case is before the court, Police are unable to comment further.

