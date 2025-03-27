CubaDupa Will Be On The Road Again This Weekend

CubaDupa, 2023 (Photo/Oliver Crawford)

Autumn may be in the air, but so are the sights, scents and sounds of CubaDupa as it transforms streets into stages and spaces for two days of food, music and entertainment.

One of the biggest and most iconic events of the year is coming to Pōneke from 29-30 March, providing whānau friendly fun, kai and free entertainment for all ages and walks of life.

Wellington City Council is a proud funding partner of this annual celebration of creativity, local talent, diversity and inclusion.

Mayor Tory Whanau says CubaDupa is a celebration of Wellington’s edgy and bold spirit as well as a significant economic driver for the city.

“It’s an investment in our cultural capital and solidifies Wellington’s reputation as a creative hub. CubaDupa showcases the best of Wellington and is by far my favourite event of the year. As Mayor and a central city local, I can’t wait to join the festivities.”

The two-day festival will showcase over 140 acts presenting over 170 performances spanning music, dance, theatre, and visual arts along Cuba and neighbouring streets on Saturday from 12pm-12am and Sunday from 11am-6pm.

CubaDupa brass and umbrellas (Photo/Supplied)

From 11.59pm Friday 28 March to 3am Monday 31 March there will be significant road closures in the surrounding area. Details can be found on thestreet event road closures sectionon the Council’s website.

It’s recommended car users consider ride share apps, public transport or alternative routes or modes of transport during the event, and pedestrians, cyclists and e-scooters should take extra care due to the changes over the weekend.

Check out metlink.co.nz for changes to timetable and bus replacements this weekend.

