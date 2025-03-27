Whangaroa Ngaiotonga Trust Celebrates Successes With Public Field Day

Northland’s Whangaroa Ngaiotonga Trust - a finalist in an upcoming national award celebrating excellence in Māori farming and horticulture - is to hold a public field day to showcase the work it has been doing and share its journey and farming practices.

The trust is one of just two finalists for the near century-old Ahuwhenua Trophy, which was inaugurated by Māori leader Sir Apirana Ngata and the Governor General at the time, Lord Bledisloe, in 1933. This year, the competition is for Sheep and Beef farmers.

News of the trust’s success has been welcomed by the Northland Regional Council (NRC) which has worked closely with the trust across multiple environmental initiatives and is supporting its planned Thursday 03 April field day at Ngaiotonga Marae - 1561 Rawhiti Road, Whangaruru.

The trust has been administering 1100 hectares of the Ngaiotonga A3 Block on behalf of 1284 beneficial owners. The coastal hill country stretches along North Whangaruru and consists of 360ha of effective farmland, 297ha of forestry, and 443ha of native forest and wetlands. (The trust also leases 40ha of a neighbouring block from the Department of Conservation, giving it a total of 400ha effective farming area.)

The trust has worked actively with various departments within the NRC. To protect the health of the whenua and moana, the trust has been integral to eradicating sika deer in its area, helping mitigate flood risks, working to help enforce marine protection areas, and many more.

Since regaining its farm in 2020, the trust has embarked on a major investment programme to fence off all of its native bush and wetland areas in partnership with NRC and other agencies to protect rare species including the critically endangered Matuku (Bittern) and Pāteke (Brown Teal duck).

Council Chair Geoff Crawford says from rivers to the forest, to the coastline, to the farmlands the trust has always been proactive with working in the environmental area, collaborating with multiple council departments.

"Council is thrilled that the trust’s work in the agricultural space is being recognised."

Trust Co Chair Huhana Lyndon says anyone is welcome to attend the public field day.

"We have decided to host this day to celebrate this achievement and to give people an inside look at the work we’ve been carrying out."

The day is expected to have more than 250 attendees, including government ministers, local government, Northland farmers, local residents, whānau, hapū and iwi.

A pōwhiri will begin at 9am and the farm tour will be with 4WD vehicles only.

More information is available at: https://www.facebook.com/share/12GYMkCmdXW/

Meanwhile, the trust’s finalist status for the Ahuwhenua Trophy is not its only success of late. It recently celebrated two wins at the Northland Ballance Farm Environment Awards in the Climate Change Resiliency and Agri Business Management categories.

The winners of the Ahuwhenua Trophy will be announced on Friday June 06 in Papaioea, Palmerston North.

