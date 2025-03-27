Stolen Vehicle Lands Two In Court For Two Separate Incidents

Officers who spotted a stolen vehicle travelling through Kaitaia managed to not only locate the vehicle and those allegedly responsible for taking it, but also link it to a nearby burglary.

At about 11.30am yesterday, on-duty officers witnessed a vehicle travelling on Pukepoto Road which had been reported stolen the previous day.

Far North Area Response Manager, Senior Sergeant Richard Garton, says the unit conducted an area search and quickly located the vehicle abandoned on Grigg Street.

“Two people were located at a nearby address and taken into custody without incident.

“Further enquiries established that the same vehicle had been used during a burglary in Mangonui during the early hours of the morning.”

Senior Sergeant Garton says at about 2.26am on Wednesday the vehicle pulled up to a commercial premises on Waterfront Drive and three people got out, smashing windows to gain access to the store.

“A number of items were taken before the group left in the same vehicle.

“Two people remain outstanding in relation to the burglary and enquiries remain ongoing to locate them.

“We acknowledge the concern these incidents cause to the wider community and reiterate our commitment to holding these offenders accountable.

“We have zero tolerate for this type of behaviour in our community and will continue to work hard to ensure our community can be and feel safe.”

A 14-year-old will appear in Kaitaia District Court today charged with burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

A 17-year-old was bailed to appear in Kaitaia District Court next week.

