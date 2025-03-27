Prize Awarded To Student With Interest In ‘All Things Water’

A University of Waikato student’s love for water science, sparked from a series of childhood moments enjoying the creek below her family home in the Hauraki Plains, has been rewarded.

At the March meeting of Waikato Regional Council, 20-year-old Morgan Harris was presented with the Water Sciences Prize, established in 1990 by Sir Ross Jansen with the University of Waikato Earth Sciences Department.

The water sciences prize of book vouchers worth $500 is awarded annually to the student who shows outstanding ability in water science papers taught in the Faculty of Science and Engineering.

Morgan’s love for water science began early, with the creek below her family’s home in Patetonga where she built dams and rafts with her siblings, and noticed the temperature and depth change with the seasons.

“One year a beloved kayak washed away during heavy rain, and I often saw parts of the plains flooded on our drive to school along the Piako River.

“My first experience with water testing was with EcoQuest Education Foundation who let me join in with their research projects as a 15-year-old. I was shocked to learn the invertebrates in a stream could tell us about its health and couldn’t wait to test the creek at home.”

Together with a love for the planet and desire to help others, this passion ultimately led to a Bachelor of Climate Change with a major in Environmental Science at the University of Waikato.

“The interdisciplinary nature of the degree has equipped me with a diverse skillset to tackle complex climate-related challenges. It has also solidified my interest in all things water,” says Morgan.

“I'm beyond grateful to have had some amazing lecturers who fostered and directed my passions. I've loved my every encounter with atmospheric science, hydrology and freshwater ecology at the university.”

Having completed her undergraduate degree, Morgan has been undertaking a research project with the university, exploring the intersection of river flood timescales and community vulnerability in New Zealand.

The research project will lead into her Master of Science, where she will continue to focus on extreme rainfall and its impacts as part of a new research group Climate Extremes and Societal Impacts (CLESI) led by Dr Luke Harrington.

Morgan is combining recent NIWA data on catchment flood timescales and climate-driven precipitation intensification with socioeconomic metrics like the New Zealand Deprivation Index.

“In practice, this project has involved me learning ArcGIS and trying to make useful, and hopefully pretty, maps and graphs of vulnerability across New Zealand.

“My passion for interdisciplinary work drives my research and my future career aspirations. I know that planning for climate change requires understanding both physical risks and socio-economic vulnerabilities.”

Waikato Regional Council Chair Pamela Storey says: “Morgan’s dedication to this field is precisely the kind of passion and know-how we aim to foster with this prize.

“The prize is not just a recognition of individual achievement; it is also a call to action. We hope that by celebrating Morgan's accomplishments, we can inspire more young people to pursue studies in environmental science and build the capability we need for a sustainable future.

“Our region faces significant environmental challenges, and the more talented individuals we have on board, the better we can develop innovative solutions and ensure the health and resilience of our natural environment.”

