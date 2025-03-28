New Design Guidelines Set To Improve Outdoor Accessibility For All In Aotearoa

New Outdoor Accessibility Design Guidelines have been launched to improve access to outdoor recreation spaces for people with impairments and accessibility needs. Developed by Recreation Aotearoa in collaboration with an Outdoors Accessibility Working Group—a team of industry professionals and accessibility experts, including people with lived experience of disability—these guidelines are the first of their kind in New Zealand.

Sarah Murray, Recreation Aotearoa Chief Executive said, “These guidelines were developed in response to a clear need identified by our members and the disability community. Last year, alongside the Department of Conservation, we surveyed people with lived experience of disability. 72% of respondents agreed ‘a lot’ or ‘totally’ that they would like to take part in outdoor recreation more often. Aotearoa has an outstanding natural environment, and everyone should have the opportunity to access and enjoy it.”

The Outdoor Accessibility Design Guidelines provide clear, practical advice for everyone involved in creating, maintaining, or advocating for accessible outdoor spaces. They focus on improving access to places like beaches, lakes, parks, and trails, helping to make outdoor recreation more inclusive.

Key topics include:

Planning for accessibility – How to include accessibility from the start of a project.

– How to include accessibility from the start of a project. Community engagement – Working alongside the disability community to create inclusive design.

– Working alongside the disability community to create inclusive design. Outdoor features – Practical guidance on accessible signage, parking, toilets, picnic areas, drinking fountains, rubbish bins, jetties, fishing pontoons, and maimais (duck shooting huts).

– Practical guidance on accessible signage, parking, toilets, picnic areas, drinking fountains, rubbish bins, jetties, fishing pontoons, and maimais (duck shooting huts). Trail design – Specifications for making mountain biking and walking trails more accessible.

Sarah said, “over time, the guidelines will help trail users make informed choices about which trails best suit their needs. Trails developed and maintained using these guidelines will have consistent accessibility information, making it easier for everyone to plan their outdoor activities. This means better experiences for all trail users, including disabled people, whānau with prams, and older adults.”

“While not all outdoor spaces can be fully accessible, these guidelines help identify opportunities to enhance outdoor accessibility within environmental constraints. More importantly, they serve as a starting point for meaningful collaboration with the disability community to improve outdoor accessibility across Aotearoa”, she said.

Mark Mandeno, Director of AdventureWorks, has lived with a spinal cord injury for over ten years. Mark is a member of the Outdoors Accessibility Working Group. He said, "As a quadriplegic, my mobility is limited, and I depend on a wheelchair. Before my injury, I built a career as an outdoor instructor and educator, fuelled by a deep passion for adventurous experiences in nature. After the injury, I struggled to envision how I could continue to enjoy the activities that brought me so much joy and connection. Thankfully, advancements in mountain biking technology have opened doors for me, allowing me to get back into the outdoors with my friends and family. It's helped me stay active and continue to have the experiences that are so important to me.”

He added, “I hope these guidelines reach those who manage the environments we want to access and those with impairments seeking to enjoy recreational experiences. I hope these guidelines make it possible for more people with impairments to enjoy outdoor experiences together."

About Recreation Aotearoa

Recreation Aotearoa is the membership association representing professionals in the recreation industry. We empower our members to deliver quality recreation experiences, places and facilities, which fuel a more active, healthy, and connected Aotearoa.

The full Outdoor Accessibility Design Guidelines are available in PDF and Word versions. Easy Read and New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) summaries of the guidelines are also available. Blindness formats are in development and will be added as soon as they are ready.

Outdoor Accessibility Design Guidelines

About the Outdoor Recreation Accessibility Survey

The Outdoor Recreation Accessibility Survey was run in partnership with the Department of Conservation from 11 March – 12 April 2024. It sought feedback on outdoors experiences from New Zealanders with lived experience of disability. A total of 702 people participated in the survey.

