New Economic Development Agreement Set To Drive Growth And Diversification In Ruapehu

Under the Economic Development Agreement, Film Whanganui will extend its services to Ruapehu, supporting the district’s aspiration to become a preferred film destination (Photo/Supplied)

Ruapehu District Council (RDC) has signed an agreement with Whanganui District Council’s economic development agency, Whanganui & Partners, to deliver economic development services for the Ruapehu district.

The partnership formalises a collaborative approach to building sustainable and inclusive economic growth in Ruapehu, with a focus on widening the district’s economic base and creating new opportunities for businesses and residents.

RDC Executive Manager Economic and Community Development, Pauline Welch, said that Council believes that the agreement with Whanganui & Partners will deliver significant benefits for Ruapehu.

"We’re very excited about this agreement which will result in more effective economic development initiatives and a widening of Ruapehu's economic base with new and exciting opportunities for Ruapehu businesses," said Ms Welch.

"The arrangement provides access to a wider range of skills, knowledge, and experience that will support Ruapehu to achieve sustainable growth, improve quality of life for residents, and build greater resilience through diversification into other industries."

Key benefits for Ruapehu include:

Strategic Economic Development Advice

Whanganui & Partners will advocate for Ruapehu's economic development, working closely with RDC to develop an Economic Development Strategy. They will help identify high-value industries that leverage Ruapehu’s strengths, advise on policy and infrastructure decisions, and attract new investment and industries to the district.

Access to Expertise and Resources

Ruapehu businesses will benefit from access to a wider pool of economic development expertise, programmes, and business support services delivered by Whanganui & Partners. This includes assistance in overcoming barriers to growth, connecting with business opportunities, and sharing insights that can drive success.

Film Industry Development

Under the agreement, Film Whanganui will extend its services to Ruapehu, supporting the district’s aspiration to become a preferred film destination. This includes facilitating production inquiries, promoting Ruapehu’s unique locations, and connecting local businesses and crew to film opportunities.

The new contract supports RDC’s broader economic objectives, which aim to foster sustainable, inclusive growth while building resilience against long-term challenges such as climate change and shifts in traditional industries like tourism and agriculture.

Ms Welch added, "This partnership allows Ruapehu to take a more holistic and strategic approach to economic development. By leveraging Whanganui & Partners’ skills and connections, we can better prepare for the future, attract new industries, and create exciting new pathways for growth in our communities."

She noted that any businesses or investors interested in opportunities in Ruapehu will still contact Ruapehu District Council in the first instance.

