Auckland Ratepayers Will Sink A Further $41.6 Million Into MOTAT By 2027

Auckland Councillors on Thursday voted to accept a levy increase for the Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT) to $20.5 million in 2026 and $21.1 million in 2027, despite dwindling visitor numbers.

“Councillor Mike Lee was entirely correct to confront the reality that change is desperately need. Ratepayers covering a $74 subsidy per visitor shows the business case is non-existant, and it cannot continue.”

“MOTAT cannot exist as a black hole swallowing an astounding 1 percent of the entire budget of Auckland Council. The fact the situation has been allowed to get this bad in the first place is beyond disturbing.”

“More money, fewer visitors. Unless this can be turned around, and fast, Auckland Council must cut the apron strings and let MOTAT fend for itself—and we need to see a law change to make that happen”

NOTES:

The Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance is a not-for-profit community group dedicated to championing prudent fiscal management of our Super City. Membership is free and open to all Aucklanders who sign up at www.ratepayers.nz.

