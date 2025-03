Road Closed After Serious Crash, Horsham Downs - Waikato

One person is in a critical condition after a serious crash at Horsham Downs.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 7:20pm on Bankier Road.

One occupant of the vehicle is in a critical condition and has been taken to Waikato Hospital.

A second occupant has minor injuries.

Bankier Road is closed with diversions at Boyd Road and Horsham Downs Road while the Serious Crash Unit attends the scene.

