Serious Crash, Brockville Road, Dunedin - Southern

Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Brockville Road, Brockville, Dunedin.

The crash was reported around 4:15pm.

One person has been transported to hospital in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

The road is closed and diversions are being put in place, motorists are advised to take the alternate route.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media