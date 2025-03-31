DCC Begins Consultations On Draft 9 Year Plan And Local Water Done Well

Members of the public are being invited to have their say as the Dunedin City Council today begins formal consultation on its draft 9 year plan 2025-2034.

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says, “The draft 9 year plan aims to strike the right balance between investing in our city and keeping things affordable.”

“We must make careful decisions to ensure we make a plan that reflects our people and our city.”

“We’re grateful to everyone who shared their thoughts as part of the early engagement, which invited feedback to help shape the draft plan.”

“Among the various suggestions, respondents wanted to see improvements in infrastructure and roading, while there were also calls to support small business and the city’s arts, culture and music sectors. Others wanted a lower rate rise.”

“We all want the best for our city and the people who live here, which is why we’re encouraging everyone to have their say and share what matters most to them.”

Mr Radich says the Council needs to keep investing in things like renewing pipes and roads, upgrading playgrounds and looking after public buildings, as well as installing extra pipes and pumps for South Dunedin flood protection as soon as possible.”

“This investment comes at a cost, and we’re working hard to strike the right balance and keep rates affordable while still meeting our responsibilities. We know there are some tough decisions ahead which is why it’s important for people to have their say.”

Consultation on the draft 9 year plan will open at 9.00am 31 March 2025 and close at 12 noon on 30 April 2025.

There will be a range of opportunities to learn more, including drop-in sessions involving Councillors and staff, as well as extensive information on the DCC’s website.

Future of water services

The DCC is also seeking residents’ feedback on the future delivery of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater services in Ōtepoti Dunedin.

Formal consultation on Local Water Done Well - Ōtepoti Dunedin is running at the same time as the draft 9 year plan, from 9am Monday 31 March to noon 30 April.

Two water services delivery models have emerged as being practicable – an in-house model and a Council Controlled Organisation (CCO). Council recently decided its preferred model is an in-house model. However, before making a final decision on the model, it is seeking submissions from the community.

More details on Local Water Done Well Ōtepoti Dunedin: Dunedin.govt.nz/lwdw

More details on the draft 9 year plan: Dunedin.govt.nz/9yp

