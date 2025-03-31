Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Strike Lucky Cord To Locate Four Firearms

Monday, 31 March 2025, 10:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have located four guns inside a guitar case in Ōrākei following a call to Police.

At about 2.10pm yesterday, Police received a report of a person in possession of what appeared to be a firearm outside a property in Kitemoana Street.

(Photo/Supplied)

Auckland City East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rachel Dolheguy, says Police arrived and quickly located the firearms inside a vehicle parked at the address.

“An armed approach was made, however all parties were cooperative with Police.

“A search of the vehicle located a guitar case with four firearms inside, including two pistols, one shotgun and one rifle.

“Taking another four firearms out of circulation from our community is a great result and we continue to be committed to holding people to account and delivering on our intent to keep people safe.”

A 29-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court on 4 April charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

© Scoop Media

