Businesses Remain Open, As Work For Essential Infrastructure Continues On Heaphy Terrace

“Keep supporting local" is the message from Hamilton City Council as work continues on two essential infrastructure projects, including a wastewater upgrade and a new pedestrian crossing.

From Wednesday 2 April, a section of Heaphy Terrace (between Boundary Road and Stanley Street) will be closed for up to six weeks while construction on these two projects is carried out.

Council’s Unit Director Design and Deliver Kelly Stokes said the two projects are scheduled at the same time to minimise the overall disruption for road users, neighbouring residents, and in particular, nearby businesses.

“I know the residents and businesses in this area have already faced road works this year. This road closure is the quickest way to get the work done and also the safest for our workers and other road users.

“While work is happening in the area, all businesses remain open as usual so make sure you get out and support your local food places, barbers and supermarkets,” she said.

Alongside this closure south of the roundabout, work on the ongoing Ranfurly Gully wastewater upgrade continues with wastewater pipes being renewed and upgraded on Boundary Road and Heaphy Terrace north of the roundabout.

Detours will be clearly marked to assist motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians in making their way around the area. If you are attending any events at the GLOBOX Arena & Events Centre in Claudelands during April and May, please make sure you plan your journey to your event ahead of time.

The signalised pedestrian crossing on Heaphy Terrace will begin on 2 April and is expected to continue until mid-May 2025. The project is part of Council’s transport choices programme, and feeds into Council’s wider strategy to achieve a safer and more inclusive transport network. It aims to improve safety and access for pedestrians in the area and was approved by councillors at the Council Meeting on 11 February 2025. You can find out more info at the link here.

The Ranfurly Gully wastewater upgrade began in January 2025 and is expected to continue until mid-to-late 2026. It will reverse the current wastewater system in the Ranfurly area - instead diverting wastewater from pipelines in the gully to pipelines under the street.

This new system will minimise the risk of wastewater spills, improve maintenance accessibility, and protect the unique gully ecosystems that are integral to Hamilton's natural environment. This project is part of the Council's city-wide waters programme, which aims to future-proof Hamilton's water infrastructure for generations to come. You can find out more info at the link here.

