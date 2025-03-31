Taupō Finds Recipe For Success With The VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas says the VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship event in December was a resounding success beyond expectations.

Figures from the event, held on December 14 and 15 last year, show Taupō and New Zealand attracted about 15,000 international visitors and it delivered millions of dollars in economic revenue.

Visitor spending within the Taupō region for the event was $23 million and international tourism across New Zealand generated $50 million. The financial impact surpassed expectations; and visitor numbers broke records.

Major Events Manager at the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment Kylie Hawker-Green says the success of the VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship reinforces why the government invests in these kinds of major events.

“Major events, like IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, provide countless benefits to New Zealand, boosting international tourism, bringing communities together, strengthening our global reputation and contributing to the local economy and our national GDP,” says Kylie Hawker-Green.

Government invested $975,000 in the event through the Major Events Fund.

The IRONMAN Group Oceania Managing Director Michelle Pepper expressed her gratitude to the community of Taupō for showcasing the very best this region and country has to offer as New Zealand hosted the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship for the first time.

“As a proud Kiwi, I'm still blown away by the incredible support from the Taupō community in hosting one of the most successful IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship events in history.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“It wouldn’t have been possible without the thousands of volunteers who dedicated their time and energy to supporting our athletes or the stakeholders and partners involved in the event, whose collaboration and unwavering support were instrumental in showcasing Taupō as a world-class destination for athletes and spectators alike.

“Together, we created an unforgettable experience that highlights the spirit and hospitality of Taupō and Aotearoa."

The triathletes competing for World Championship honours in Aotearoa, of whom 95 per cent were from overseas, brought thousands of spectators with them. On average they stayed five nights in Taupō and 13 nights in New Zealand, resulting in a huge 187,325 visitor nights across the country.

The increase in visitor numbers benefitted the Taupō district with a year-on-year increase of 84 per cent in international spending. During the two-week event period, international card spend was up 116 per cent compared to the previous year.

Every qualifier was gifted a pūrerehua, a Māori wind instrument, and welcome message from Ngāti Tūwharetoa, while race days opened with a haka on the lakeshore.

“We embrace every opportunity to support events taking place on our moana. Our welcome, the haka, and the pūrerehua gifted to each athlete were a way to manaaki our manuhiri and share the essence of Tūwharetoa with the world. We are delighted to partner with such an extraordinary event," says Rakeipoho Taiaroa, Chief Executive, Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas says it was a privilege to be able to stamp a unique cultural mark on this global event.

“I extend my gratitude to everyone who played their part, but I particularly want to acknowledge the support of Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Kotahitanga o Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngatī Tahu - Ngati Whaoa.

“The support from the whole community was invaluable and a huge thanks go to the thousands of volunteers, supporters, businesses and residents who made the event a resounding success that exceeded everybody’s expectations.”

The post-event athlete survey brought many positive comments, and local competitor Thea Davis says the event was fantastic.

“Competing in Taupō is epic. The support you receive is truly amazing from start to finish.”

© Scoop Media

