Snowy Heights To Starlit Nights - Canterbury Collaborates For Stellar Winter Travel Season

Winter night at new regent street (Photo/Supplied)

MARCH 31st, 2025: The stars align for Ōtautahi Christchurch this winter with local businesses joining forces to offer the country’s best winter packages ahead of a bumper school holiday period and highly anticipated ski season.

Ōtautahi Christchurch and Waitaha Canterbury is the ultimate winter playground as tourism providers from across the region team up to tempt travelers to their star attractions. From Banks Peninsula to the Southern Alps and throughout the city, visitors can save on group experiences, including bucket-list activities like guided wildlife tours in Akaroa and a world-renowned train journey through the Southern Alps.

With a vibrant, modern city ready to extend a warm welcome, and conveniently less than two hours from major ski fields, regional tourism organisation ChristchurchNZ says this year’s travel promotion is designed to entice travelers to book the ultimate winter getaway.

“Tourism operators around the country are all competing for those lucrative groups and sophisticated explorers balancing holiday experiences with a modern budget. With the ‘3Gen’ travel trend in full force, tourists are looking for diverse locations with a variety of offerings for all ages and stages. Building on last year’s success, our winter campaign of high-value packages demonstrates Canterbury and Christchurch are the ultimate destination and a perfect place for your winter break,” says ChristchurchNZ Head of Visitor Economy Kath Low.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading A whopping 70 deals and over 50 partners have joined the campaign in this year’s ‘Winter Deals’ program, sharing discounts or free add-ons, all designed to provide a well-rounded trip with bucket-list experiences in the revitalised city centre as well as showcasing new products in regional hot spots. New this year is a stellar Banks Peninsula experience promoting the best in the region.

“Akaroa is certainly anticipating a busy winter. A stunning, scenic drive from Christchurch, the Banks Peninsula offers incredible wildlife and nature tours, world-class cuisine and show-stopping stargazing,” says Luca Devescovi, Head Guide at Akaroa Stargazing.

“Research by Tourism New Zealand demonstrates more than 70% of people thinking about visiting New Zealand are interested in stargazing and Canterbury has the lion’s share of dark sky projects and stargazing products. This year Akaroa Stargazing has partnered with Pōhatu Penguins and the Akaroa Waterfront Motel to deliver a hassle-free package, perfect for families visiting our seaside destination,” says Devescovi.

In the central city, accommodation providers are forecasting a busy winter with group packages designed to draw multi-generational families in, as well as sophisticated explorers. Rydges Lattimer Hotel has partnered again with a slew of ‘Must-Do’ Christchurch attractions on every visitor’s bucket list.

“As an accommodation provider in a prime central city location, mere steps away from the One New Zealand stadium at Te Kaha, the stars are aligning for us to have another bumper winter here in Ōtautahi,” says Rydges Latimer General Manager Craig Wood.

Last year Rydges Latimer’s Christchurch Must-Do offering was the most popular package with the hotel joining forces with the likes of Black Cat Cruises and Christchurch Adventure Park to offer exceptional experiences bundled with accommodation options at affordable prices. Providing the perfect base to explore the variety of the vibrant central city attractions and world-class cuisine, groups will be over the moon with what is on offer.

Winter in Christchurch is not quite the same without fresh powder and bluebird days, and the city boasts a world-class regional ski offering on its doorstep. Voted NZ’s Best Ski Area 10 years running, Canterbury’s premiere field Mt Hutt boasts easy access and world-class facilities. With over a dozen ski fields within two hour’s drive of Christchurch, the hardest thing for snow enthusiasts is deciding where to go.

“Canterbury offers a diverse range of snow, ski, and snowboard experiences, with Selwyn’s ski fields providing over 3,600 vertical metres and 1,600 hectares of terrain to explore—all within two hours of Ōtautahi Christchurch. There are some exciting new accommodation options in Selwyn, with Flock Hill opening their luxury The Villas stays, all new The Maimai from Canopy Camping and completion of the Grassmere Lodge not far off," says Denise Kidd, Selwyn District’s Executive Director Community Services and Facilities.

"Families are well catered for at Porters, the closest ski area to Christchurch, with beginner packages that include lift access, ski hire, lessons, and this year’s snow-play initiative. For more adventurous families, there are plenty of options to stay close to the slopes, with on-mountain accommodation, catering, and bunk-style lodging available at Craigieburn Valley, Mt Cheeseman, and Broken River,” says Kidd.

Visitors and residents can now take advantage of the winter deals. For more on the extensive list of activities available during the campaign, visit www.ChristchurchNZ.com/Winter for more.

ABOUT CHRISTCHURCHNZ | ChristchurchNZ is the city’s sustainable economic development and city profile agency. Our purpose is to stimulate sustainable economic growth for a more prosperous Christchurch. Find out more at ChristchurchNZ.com

© Scoop Media

